“Shabbat is the place where time and space meet,
Without questioning how the beginning began
Or how the ending ends.
Shabbat is the place where song and silence meet,
Blessing each other, with the gift of rest.
Shabbat is the place where dreams and angels meet,
Yearning together for a world of peace.
Shabbat is the place where holiness and eternity meet,
Praying together for the world-to-come.”
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative, musical Kabbalat Shabbat service Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., as we return to hybrid in-person and Zoom service. To register for the link, click on jcogs.org.
Save the date for a countrywide refugee Shabbat on Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m. Dinah Yessne from Central Vermont Refugee Action Network will speak about the current situation and local opportunities for assisting refugees and asylum seekers.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tisa. (Exodus 30:11 -34:35) After census collection, demands and divesting, Aaron’s conduit golden calf, shattered stones and a radiant Moses, we are reminded of the power of Shabbat: “Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it holy.”
Ki Tisa is also filled with pragmatism, activism, drama, questioning and a powerful reminder that 21st century Jews can relate to.
Abraham Joshua Heschel suggests that the meaning of Shabbat is to celebrate time rather than space. “It is a day on which we are called upon to share in what is eternal in time, to turn from the results of creation to the mystery of creation; from the world of creation to the creation of the world.”
— Patti Rubin
