Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and special guests on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., for a festive, meditative and uplifting virtual musical Shabbat service. Click on jcogs.org to register.
If you can donate blood, register for the Dec. 28 Red Cross Blood Drive at JCOGS from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter the zip code 05672. Then click Find A Drive and sign up. Jewish tradition teaches that the greatest mitzvah is “pikuah nefesh.” One donation of blood can potentially save up to three lives.
Save the date, Sunday, Dec. 27, for a fun, flavor-packed virtual vegan day, co-sponsored by the JCOGS Green Team and veganvermont.com.
This week’s Torah portion, Miketz, (Gen. 41:1-44:17), focuses on Joseph. Like many of us, Joseph learned very early that most of life’s blessings are mixed blessings. Joseph is blessed with gifts of interpreting dreams, political appointment, physical beauty and his father’s love. But these gifts cause his downfall, as he finds himself in prison.
However, in this portion, we read that Joseph’s gift of interpreting the dreams of the Pharaoh, enable him to be released from prison. The portion draws to a close with the final test: his brothers appear before him, Judah confesses and Benjamin is singled out.
— Patti Rubin
