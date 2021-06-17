From Africa’s heart we rose
Already a people, our faces ebon, our bodies lean,
We rose
Skills of art, life, beauty and family
Crushed by forces we knew nothing of, we rose
Survive we must, we did,
We rose
We rose to be you, we rose to be me,
Above everything expected, we rose
To become the knowledge we never knew,
We rose
Dream, we did
Act we must
— “We Rose” by Kristina Kay, in honor of Juneteenth
Embrace Shabbat on Friday, June 18, by exploring other in-person services, Zoom Shabbat services, or a Shabbat dinner at home, maybe outside, as we pause this week. The next in-person, Zoom-streamed musical Shabbat service led by Rabbi David Fainsilber is scheduled for Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.
Don't miss out on upcoming happenings. Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org.
With more twists and turns than one can imagine, our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chukat. (Numbers 19:1-22:1) Central to this portion are the deaths of Miriam and Aaron. Miriam died in Kadesh, and is buried there. Aaron died on Mt. Hor. Their respective deaths underscore the roles and responsibilities each carried out.
We are reminded of the power of one person in Numbers chapter 20, when we learn of the sudden death of Miriam. Her leadership skill sets were clearly apparent throughout the wanderings in the wildernesss. Miriam’s outgoing personality allowed her to lead women with tambourine to dance and sing.
Eleazar succeeds Aaron as the chief priest. And Moses continues to be an exemplary, diplomatic and humble leader.
— Patti Rubin
