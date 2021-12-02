“Still ours the dance, the feast, the glorious psalm; the mystic light of emblem and the word.”
— Emma Lazarus
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a Hanukkah musical Shabbat to honor and celebrate first responders and the many others on the front lines of this pandemic on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., for both in-person, (masks required), and Zoom link.
Join Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition members and others as we mark a first-of-its-kind annual interfaith winter display on Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., on the Stowe village green with music and prayer.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Miketz, (Genesis 41:4-44:17). We read that Joseph was an immigrant to Egypt and lived in a place and time where Jews struggled with assimilation. Elevated to second-in-command to Pharaoh for his gifted skill sets, Joseph quickly assimilated by changing his name and wearing Egyptian clothing.
We read that Joseph marries Asenath, an Egyptian woman. Their children as a result of their interfaith marriage, subsequently become progenitors of two Israelite tribes.
A thread that is not often pulled for commentary, is patrilineal descent, which we find in Miketz. Most biblical texts implicitly reflect patrilineal descent: the child’s membership is determined by that of the father, not the mother. In 1983, the Central Conference of American Rabbis voted to return to patrilineal descent while also retaining matrilineal descent.
Rabbi Bernard Zlotowitz writes that the changes enacted in the Reform movement fall within the traditional parameters of Judaism as a living faith.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.