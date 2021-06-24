“How fair are your tents, O Jacob,
Your dwelling places, O Israel! (24:5)
I, the Holy One, have called you in righteousness,
and taken you by the hand.
I am the One who created you
and made you a covenant people,
a light to the nations:
to open eyes that are blind,
to bring the captive out of confinement (Isaiah 42:6-7)”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative musical Pride month Shabbat, as we celebrate the LGBTQ community in-person or on Zoom.
Registration required. Visit jcogs.org.
Special thanks to the children of long-standing JCOGS member, the late Carol Good, for sponsoring our oneg.
In Balak, this week’s Torah portion, Numbers 22:2-25:9, we read the unusual story of a talking donkey and Balaam, the non-Hebrew prophet commissioned by Balak, the Moabite king, to curse the Israelites and drive them away as they
Trek through the desert. The sin of Balaam is not his inability to see the invisible, but to assume he knows it all. The outcome is well worth the read.
On portion Balak, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, one of the leading Jewish theologians and Jewish philosophers of the 20th century, commented:
“When I was young, I used to admire intelligent people; as I grow older, I admire kind people.”
— Patti C. Rubin
