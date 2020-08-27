Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Click on jcogs.org for login information. We welcome guests to connect with our virtual haimish community.
“You don’t have to accept my apology. We can do teshuvah together if you want. There is Elul.” From “Return: A Prayer for Elul” by Trisha Arlin.
Elul: a month during which we are encouraged to study and make time for personal reflection regarding our actions of the past year. And, seek forgiveness from those we have wronged. The high holy days are fast-approaching. Register for each service offering online at jcogs.org.
Contained in Ki Teitzei, (Deut. 21:10 - 25:19), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, are 74 mitzvot and laws, the largest number to appear in any Torah portion. Topics range from family relations, to laws protecting the vulnerable, which includes animals. (Deut. 22 1:2)
Those laws that protect the vulnerable (chapters 24:10 - 25:16) underscore our responsibilities as it relates to economic justice, protecting the stranger and those marginalized, minority justice, and the protection and respect for all animals.
— Patti C. Rubin
