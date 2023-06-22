“We come together as a community because we are always becoming, together, as a community seeing and therefore influencing each other in profound ways.
We may hurt each other, or we may offer help. We may inflame fears, reflect and reinforce despair, or we may elicit possibilities, invite imagination, awaken hope.”
— Rabbi Sharon Cohen Anisfeld
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us and the JCOGS band in a special musical Shabbat service on Friday, June 23, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Make plans now to join others as we celebrate culture and community, as we launch the Stowe Jewish Film Festival as well as our Nefesh Mountain Concert at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on Aug. 5.
Our first film showing of “Hava Nagila” will be shown at JCOGS on Sunday, July 23. Secure your tickets by visiting jcogs.org.
True humility entails a willingness to put oneself in a bad light if it will help others. A prime example can be found in this week’s Torah portion, Korach, Numbers 16:1-18:32. Korach, a cousin of Moses and Aaron, presents the most powerful challenge to Moses’ leadership during the Israelites’ long desert sojourning. Aligning himself with rebels Datan and Abriam, Korach publicly confronts Moses and Aaron.
Incensed at Moses’ political and religious leadership and Aaron’s control of the priestly functions, Korach leads a rebellion in the desert, which ends in failure.
Korach reminds us of the “shem shamayim,” the agreement for the sake of heaven. Jewish tradition encourages respect and humility when disagreements arise, resulting in righteous agreement.
As Rabbi Arthur Green notes, the disgruntled rebel is not “a person of wicked intent but one who did not turn his sharp eye of critical judgement inward on himself.”
