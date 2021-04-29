Another week has ended;
again Shabbat brings welcome peace.
We pause from our labors to let Shabbat
give another dimension to our lives.
These Sabbath candles are symbols
of the holiness we seek.
Their brightness dispels gloom
and lights a path of faith and hope.
Their glow reminds us of the sacred bonds
that link us to our people
over space and time.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, April 30, at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative virtual musical Shabbat service. Register at jcogs.org.
The Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, of which JCOGS is a proud member, invites all to attend the Stowe Weekend of Hope Interfaith Virtual Candlelight Service on Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. Through music, readings, and candle lighting, those gathered will honor cancer survivors and remember those taken by cancer. Rabbi David will close our virtual gathering with an illuminating Havdalah service. Register at jcogs.org.
Help celebrate the 90th birthday of Steve Lichtenstein, a JCOGS past president, May 5 at 7 p.m., with an inspiring concert by Victor Cayres, live on the Douda Fine Art Center’s YouTube page.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Emor, (Lev. 21:1-24:23). Positioned between the priestly blessing regulations and the tabernacle, are additional regulations for Shabbat and festivals, (Leviticus 23:1-44). It is in chapter 23, that we are reminded about Shabbat as a sacred occasion.
As the JCOGS green team raises JCOGS’ first Mitzvah garden, chapter 23 reminds us of our obligation to gather the gleanings of our harvest, and leave them for the poor and the stranger.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.