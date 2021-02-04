Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and guests on Friday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditative, virtual music Shabbat service with a special Hashiveinu reflection. Register at jcogs.org.
Save the date, Sunday, Feb. 21, for a virtual panel discussion to honor Black History Month. The 4 p.m. “Justice for All” themed program, presented by the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, will showcase six Vermont social justice advocates. Register at stjohnsinthemountains.org. JCOGS is a proud founding member of the GSIC.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Yitro, (Exodus 18:1-20:23). It begins with the arrival of Moses’ father-in-law Jethro, (Vitro), at the people’s camp in the desert. Although much of our portion is devoted to explicit descriptions of the giving of the Ten Commandments, Jethro’s supportive and constructive advice to the humble Moses, as it relates to his leadership, is significant.
There is no doubt that by his own actions, Jethro spirited not only managerial empowerment to Moses, but also to the making of Moses as the strongest archetypal Jewish leaders.
— Patti C. Rubin
