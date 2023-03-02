Join us for a meaningful and thought-provoking Kabbalat Shabbat service on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m., in the sanctuary or online.
Ski Ride Purim at Midway Lodge is happening on Sunday, March 5, from 1-3 p.m. Nosh on hamantaschen and enjoy hot cocoa with Rabbi David Fainsilber in costume, if you dare.
Festive Purim fun escalates on Wednesday, March 8, with Dux the Balloon Man, giant puppets and much more. Join in from 4-6 p.m.
On Friday, March 10, we will usher in Shabbat with epic Purim pandemonium and the bodacious Brass Balagan Band. Crazy hats, costumes and reading from our new Megillah will spark the true meaning of Purim joy. This festive evening will begin at 6 p.m.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Tetzaveh (Exodus 27:20 – 30:10). The first words of our portion remind us that the Ner Tamid represents G-d’s abiding presence. “You shall further instruct the Israelites to bring you clear oil of beaten olives for lighting, for kindling lamps regularly.” This directive to Moses from G-d underscores the fact that the Ner Tamid provides continuous light.
Ner Tamid is both powerful and a comfort. It suspends exquisitely in a synagogue just before the ark, at the front of the sanctuary. Rabbi Arthur Green reminds us to: “Set aside one quality, or one special mitzvah, about which you take fabulous care. Through this you will be able to draw light and effect repair for all your qualities.”
