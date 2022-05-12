“And G-d said to Moses
When you reap the harvest of your land
you shall take choice flour, clear oil of beaten olives
they shall be holy
you shall leave them for the poor and the stranger
You shall not leave any of it until morning
You shall count off seven weeks,
you shall celebrate each in its appointed time,
you shall observe this
I am the Lord.”
— Rachel Barenblat
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m., along with members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service to welcome Shabbat in-person or online.
Save the date, Wednesday, May 25, for an energy-saving program presented by Efficiency Vermont and Stowe Electric, both offered in person at JCOGS or online, from 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by JCOGS green team.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Emor. (Leviticus 21:1-24:23). Positioned between the priestly blessing regulations and the tabernacle are the regulations for Shabbat and festivals. It is in Leviticus 23 that we are given a calendar of sacred ritual occasions.
It also reminds us of our obligation to gather gleanings of our harvest, leave them for the poor and the stranger, and the rituals our Jewish calendar prompts.
As you read this, we are counting the omer. Once the Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed, the omer could no longer be presented to the priest, and the counting of days between Passover and Shavuot were in danger of being forgotten. The rabbis decided to make it part of the daily liturgy.
For modern Jews, it has become a numerical link between Passover and Shavuot, and most important, a timely contemporary reminder to count each day because it is precious.
— Patti C. Rubin
