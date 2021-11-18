“When Esau saw him running
They embraced and wept, each grateful
to see the profile he knew better than his own.
And again the possibility
of inhabiting a different kind of story
vanished into the unforgiving air.”
— Rabbi Rachel Barenblat
Ensure your Shabbat is sweet with a Zoom Shabbat singalong led by Rachel Funk & Friends on Friday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. Register for the link at jcogs.org.
The Lamoille Community Food Share provides food security for our friends and neighbors in and around Lamoille County. We can all help by purchasing wish list non-perishables on our shopping days. Most requested items include peanut butter, tuna, low-sodium soups, canned fruit, healthy snacks for children, raisins, applesauce, cleaning supplies, toiletries, dish detergent and cat and dog food. JCOGS is one of over a dozen organizations that proudly serves as a collection box location.
It is in our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, Vayislach (Genesis 32:4-36:43), that Jacob wrestles throughout the darkness with a divine man-angel, and at dawn, as light overcame the darkness, Jacob was named Israel. We also read that Rachel dies giving birth to Benjamin, and Jacob makes peace with his brother Esau.
Genesis 34 describes the rape of Dinah, the only daughter of Jacob and Leah. Outraged and vindictive upon learning of the assault, Dinah’s brothers kill the rapist and his family. Anita Diamant’s “The Red Tent,” is an excellent companion read for this story. Rabbi Laura Geller, one of the first women to be ordained a rabbi in the U.S., and the first working rabbi to bear a child, reminds us that Dinah remained silent.
— Patti C. Rubin
