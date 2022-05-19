“If we preserve our environment and do not pollute it, we will delay, if not present bad ecological changes from taking place, and we will receive the blessing in our parashah that ‘the earth shall yield its produce and the trees of the field their fruit.’” (Leviticus 26:4)
— Dalia Marx
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m., along with JCOGS members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service both in-person or online.
Save the date, Wednesday, May 25, for an energy saving program presented by Efficiency Vermont and Stowe Electric, offered to all who are interested in-person at JCOGS or online. Visit jcogs.org for online access.
In Behar, (Leviticus 25:1-26:2), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we are reminded that the land of Israel was divided among the tribes. The intention being that each family would have an ancestral right to the land it was given.
G-d declared to Moses that the land is a sacred trust. In most cases, even when the land was sold, it was really a form of leasing, and the land went back to the ancestral owner in the year known as Jubilee, which occurs every 50 years.
Bitachon is a concept that translates to “trust in G-d.” It plays a critical role in Jewish thought. Our ancestors had to trust G-d as it related to their livelihoods during the jubilee year, to ensure that a temporary state of impoverishment never turn into a permanent one.
— Patti C. Rubin
