“In the dark of night, at the darkest time of year
We light candles in remembrance of the miracle,
One more each night until there are eight.
Creator of All and Rock of Ages,
Too many lights have been extinguished.
The world has grown too dark.
Creator of Light and Dark,
Teach us once more to see into the shadows.
To shed our light in all the dark corners and to
Create holy sparks for all humankind
So that once more we can say
It is very good.”
— Marla Baker
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., as he leads a rousing, meditative and joyful musical Hanukkah Shabbat service with the band, in person and online.
A catered oneg by Aladdin will follow the service. Reserve your seat at the oneg table at jcogs.org.
If you are reading this on Thursday, Dec. 22, there is still time to join JCOGS in the Northeast Kingdom to celebrate Hanukkah with our northern neighbors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register at jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Miketz (Genesis 41:4-44:17). We read that Joseph, the radical gifted dreamer, was an immigrant to Egypt and lived in a place and time where Jews struggled with assimilation.
From prisoner to power and elevated to second-in-command to Pharaoh for his gifted skills sets, Joseph quickly assimilated by changing his name and wearing Egyptian clothing.
When Joseph’s brothers come to Egypt to buy food during the famine, Joseph accuses them of spying.
He holds Simeon hostage while the rest of the brothers return to Canaan to retrieve Benjamin for him.
The brothers return to Egypt with Benjamin and for more food.
Joseph continues the test, this time falsely accusing Benjamin of stealing and declaring that Benjamin must remain his slave.
— Patti C. Rubin
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
