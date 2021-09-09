“On Rosh Hashanah it is written … on Yom Kippur it is sealed. May it be written, and may it be sealed that you have a new year that brings fulfillment, happiness, peace, and prosperity — all of life’s very best things. Have a happy, healthy new year!”
Jews around the world will experience high holy days 2021 (5782) like no other. From Elul to Simchat Torah, our responsibilities remain unchanged.
Challenging? Yes, given these uncertain times. But critically essential for community connectedness and comfort.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat Shuvah service on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m., as we worship in-person under our tent, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
Shabbat Shuvah falls between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur on our calendar.
These are the 10 days in which we are on a higher spiritual plane, having begun our reflections of our deeds over the past year. Did we hurt others? Did we hurt ourselves? If so, this is the time to repent.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayeilech. (Deuteronomy 31:1-31:30)
We read of leadership: how Moses publicly appoints Joshua as the next leader. Moses charged Joshua, son of Nun, with these words: “Be strong and resolute: for you shall bring the Israelites into the land that I promised them on oath, and I will be with you.”
— Patti C. Rubin
