“First you dress in linen
Stop and wash with water,
then you change your garments
Like a beacon in the darkness
God’s instructions on this are clear:
each shaky step toward freedom
keeps the fire burning.
— From “Command” by Rachel Barenblat
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, March 26, at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditative, virtual musical Shabbat. Visit jcogs.org to register.
Our Passover seders are days away. Along with festive foods, the Haggadah, which translates to “the telling,” is the guidebook for all seders. It explains ritual foods, recounts the highlights of the Exodus, and includes songs, prayers and questions. You are invited to launch your First Night seder with Rabbi David on Saturday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m. Don’t miss the Freedom Singing seder on Sunday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to this multi-generational virtual seder with much song and discussion led by Rabbi David.
Register at jcogs.org.
Save the date, Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m., for the last of a series of fascinating programs with scholar, vocalist, composer and cantor, Dr. Galeet Dardashti.
In Tzav, (Lev. 6:1-8:36), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we read in Leviticus 6:3-4, that the priest was responsible for carrying the fire ashes outside the camp to a pure place. Torah Scholar Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch states that it is our daily duty to bring to our observance of the mitzvah a new zest, as if each time were the first time as we prepare for the mitzvah, with a renewed joy.
For modern Jews who limit their landfill trash due to carrying out the mitzvot of reuse, recycle and compost, Tzav serves as a reminder that we are responsible to maintain that which God created.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.