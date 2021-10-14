What falls apart.
Cannot be put back together.
But when the sameness crumbles.
Creation peaks through.
Daring us. Daring you.
To reveal your uniqueness. To remove your shell.
And make your inside, Out.
No, you will never be the same.
But becoming always does triumph holding.
Because when you let go of the old pieces,
You fall purposely into who you are meant to be.
— Devon Spier
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., as he leads an uplifting, meditative, in-person Shabbat service under our tent and on Zoom. For Zoom, register at jcogs.org.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, layer up to walk with your fellow congregants and community members to warm your soul as we Walk for Healing. Walking is a fervent healing tool. We will meet outside JCOGS at 1 p.m., and walk the recreation path to Stowe Community Church, where our experience will heighten and conclude with music, song, and inspirational words. Join us.
In this week’s Torah portion Lech Lecha, surrogate motherhood, jealousy and the covenant of circumcision are but three of the themes of this rich Torah portion, which sets the stage for Abraham as a transformational leader. (Genesis 12:1-17:27)
But what about Sarai? Long barren, we learn that she gives her maid servant Hagar to Abraham to bear a son. His name is Yismael. God changes Sarai’s name to Sarah in Genesis 17:5. God blesses Sarah with a son to bear. His name is Isaac.
We learn that Sarah is an equal partner in faith. But what about her silence?
What is the lesson takeaway?
— Patti C. Rubin
