Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, April 2, for an uplifting, abbreviated virtual Passover Shabbat service, 6 p.m. Visit jcogs.org to register. If you are reading this on Thursday, April 1, (19 Nissan), tonight’s Omer count is five.
Join community as we mark the final night of Passover with our virtual Yizkor memorial service on Sunday, April 4, 5:30 p.m.
Save the date, April 8, for the annual gathering for Holocaust Remembrance, in conjunction with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial and the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition. Keynote speaker is Heidi Fishman. This virtual program will begin at 7 p.m. Register at jcogs.org.
Passover, one of the most celebrated of Jewish holidays, is a time of rebirth, reflection and renewal, and of keeping the Exodus journey in our hearts.
Rabbi Sharon Cohen Anisfeld states in “The Women’s Passover Companion,” that “the journey out of Egypt is not simply a journey from despair to hope. It is a journey from despair to hope and back again many times over. Such is our nature as human beings. The children of Israel will weep and rejoice again many times on their long journey through the wilderness.
“But the real process of liberation requires no less than this: that we reach out again and again, in spite of the great risks, in spite of the inevitable disappointments — that we reach out to one another, again and again, with strong hands and outstretched arms. This is the wonder that God performs for us on our journey out of Egypt. This is the miracle that transforms our weeping into song.”
— Patti C. Rubin
