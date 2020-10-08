Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Visit jcogs.org for login information. Make note to sign on at 5:30 p.m., for The Resilience Project.
Experience the power of storytelling as an intrepid teen interviews a venerable member of JCOGS.
As is our tradition, a Yizkor Memorial Service will be offered online via Zoom on Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. Please register for the service link by clicking on jcogs.org.
Simchat Torah brings our Jewish High Holidays to an exhilarating close. It marks the end of our yearly Torah reading cycle with the seamless reading of the end of Deuteronomy and Chapter 1 of Genesis. Simchat Torah is marked by removing the Torah scrolls from the ark and spending the evening dancing, singing, smiling and rejoicing. Speaking of dancing, don’t miss the “Shake your Tuchus, Simchat Torah Dance Party on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
A poem by the late Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai:
“The Jewish people read Torah aloud to God
all year long, a portion a week,
like Scheherazade who told stories to save her life.
By the time Simchat Torah rolls around,
God forgets and they can begin again.”
— Patti C. Rubin
