“Kindle the taper like the steadfast star
Ablaze on evening’s forehead o’er the earth,
“Kindle the taper like the steadfast star
Ablaze on evening’s forehead o’er the earth,
And add each night a lustre till afar
An eightfold splendor shine above the hearth…”
— Emma Lazarus
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber, other clergy and special guest Batya Levine on Friday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in-person at Temple Sinai or online. We will sing, dance, chant, learn and indulge in the joy of Shabbat!
Make plans now to gather outside JCOGS on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4:30 p.m., for our first night menorah lighting, as we sing our way to Chanukah’s start with special guest Batya Levine. And there will be latkes and donuts.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 4:45 p.m., join Fainsilber and others as we stand as a social justice community for a candlelight vigil for the homeless that passed away this past year.
Help save lives on Thursday, Dec. 22, by participating in JCOGS Red Cross blood drive. Hours are 2- 6:30 p.m. We need 38 donors, so visit redcross.org to schedule your appointment. The need for blood is constant. It is only through acts of donation that this critical need can be met.
In Vayeishev (Genesis 37:1-40:23), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we discover four revealing stories: the selling of Joseph by his brothers; the indiscretion of Tamar and Judah; the attempted seduction by Potifar’s wife, which results in his imprisonment; and finally, Joseph’s dream interpretations.
Gifted young Joseph, Jacob’s favorite child, is brash and filled with hubris. But quite frankly, he evolves due to the circumstances he continually faced. The result? The markings of a leader with multiple dimensions, all due to his integrity.
— Patti Rubin
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
