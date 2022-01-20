Pastor Russ Rathier continued his sermon from last week from Acts 2:42-47, focusing on the question: What is the church? After reviewing some of the attributes we learned about the church last week, including how believers were devoted to the apostles’ teaching, fellowshipping, breaking bread, praying and participating in daily service, we learned how there was a purposeful unity among the believers of the first church. They had all things in common and were willing to support one another.
Rathier also explained how the believers lived with a joyful simplicity, having glad and sincere hearts as they served and gathered. Life can be simple. We are usually the ones to overcomplicate things.
These early believers joyfully praised God. They praised him when things were going well and they enjoyed the favor of all people, even outside of the church. They also praised God when things went dark, and they were persecuted and were forced to flee to other towns. Rathier posed this challenging question to the congregation: Do we look for opportunities to praise God?
Ultimately, we, as members of Christ’s church, must be prepared to receive the hurting and lost of this world and introduce them to the loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who wants to save them. Thus, we are to obey Christ’s command to share his love with all the world and make disciples of all nations, that they may know the risen Lord and the one true God.
— Christopher Mann
