“I am the way and the truth and the life.” (John 14:6)
There is much discussion in the world today about ways to God. The current culture declares there are many ways to God, but the Bible records the words of Jesus: “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Well, that’s pretty narrow, one might say. Yes it is.
Why is Jesus the only way? Because Jesus made it possible for us to have our sins wiped out so that we can have an intimate loving relationship with the God of the universe. God is holy and sin separated man from the presence of God. That separation required an atonement — reconciliation of God and humankind.
We can receive this free gift of salvation simply by believing and receiving through faith what Jesus has done for us.
It goes back to the basic questions of life. Why are we here? What is our purpose? Where will we spend eternity?
God has provided the answer to all our basic questions, and when we finally open our heart to him, he shows us the way, the truth and the life.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed. Come meet our new interim pastor, Russ Rathier, as we worship together and are blessed, encouraged, and strengthened in the word. Video of service is at gracemoscow.org.
— Michael Gerard Pastina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.