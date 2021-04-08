“Why do you seek the living among the dead.” — Luke 24:5
Very early on the third day the women came to the tomb with spices, but they found the stone rolled away and Jesus was not there. Suddenly two men (angels) in clothes that gleamed like lightning stood beside them. The women were afraid and bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here, he is risen.”
The angels reminded the women what Jesus had told them. The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, be crucified, and on the third day be raised again. Then they remembered. The women ran back to tell all the others, but they did not believe the women, because their words seemed like nonsense. But Peter ran to the tomb. He went away wondering to himself what had happened.
The women saw the angels, heard them speak and believed. The others thought what the women said was nonsense, but Peter sincerely sought the truth. Who do you identify with?
If you, like Peter, are sincerely seeking the truth, join us on the wonderful journey of knowing God. He alone is the way, the truth and the life.
Looking for a loving church family growing in the knowledge and grace of God? Join us Sunday at 11 a.m., 856 Moscow Road, Moscow, or watch Pastor Russ Rathier on our website at gracemoscow.org. Masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.