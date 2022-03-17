Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Hebrews 12:25-29, which warns us of the importance of not hardening our hearts and refusing to respond to God. He has extended his grace to us for the present time, and it is our turn to respond.
This refers to salvation, but Rathier also encouraged us that, as believers, we must respond quickly to the Lord when he asks us to do something. We should not be slow in our response, putting off what he has asked us to do.
The passage goes on to speak of the awesome power of God and how the heavens and the earth will be shaken in the future at the end of this age. The things that are not eternal will be removed. However, we who have trusted in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior have been given an inheritance in God’s kingdom, and this will never be shaken.
Rathier pointed out how every earthly nation has an expiration date and one day will pass. But God’s kingdom will remain forever. We receive this amazing gift, a place in his kingdom, from our loving Lord with gratitude and reverence for our heavenly father.
God extends this invitation to everyone who is willing to believe in his son.
Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and our weekly Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. All are welcome.
— Christopher Mann
