Easter fact or fiction: Matthew 28:6 — “He is not here; for he is risen.”
Seven things to consider before discounting the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. One — the obvious— the empty tomb. Some might say the body was stolen, but having a sealed tomb with armed guards makes this highly unlikely.
Two — hush money — the guards were paid off to keep their mouths shut to the truth and instead tell the world that they were derelict in their responsibilities as soldiers. Three —prophecy fulfilled — Jesus foretold of his suffering, humiliation, death and his resurrection on the third day. A true prophet’s prophecy must come true or he is not a prophet. Four — first to see him were women; this also proves the inspiration of Scripture. First-century men would not have said the first witnesses of the resurrection of Jesus were women. It was a boys’ club then.
Five — eyewitnesses — Jesus was seen by over 500 people during a 40-day period. Six — changed disciples; during the crucifixion, his disciples were heading for cover in fear of their own lives. Surprisingly, something changed their minds. It was the resurrection. The disciples would end up giving their lives for the sake of the gospel. It seems absurd to think they would die to keep a lie alive. Seven — changed worship — to the first day of the week. This was a monumental change.
Fact or fiction? The evidence says he is risen. Gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy