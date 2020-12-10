Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the father of lights. (James 1:17)
It is impossible for us to comprehend the incredible and supreme fift that the God of the universe has given to mankind by coming to earth as a tiny baby.
Why would the king of kings, and Lord of lords, creator and ruler of all things seen and unseen, care so much about little me or little you? Why would God leave his home in glory and come down from heaven and be born to a poor unmarried young woman? Why not at least be born in a palace to a rich Jewish family, and be handsome, educated and well traveled?
He was not even born in a home, but a place where animals were kept. Even so, it was the event that changed the world. The heavenly choir of angels sang, the star was huge and bright, the brilliance of the light of the world must have been startling to all in that humble stable as the presence of the son of God entered the world to save mankind from their sins and all heaven rejoiced.
Sunday worshop is at 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed. Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 6 p.m.
— Sherry Bell
