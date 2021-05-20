You may be saved but it’s always a good thing to think about exactly where your priorities are today. They may have gradually shifted.
When we acknowledged our sinful nature, repented and accepted the forgiveness of our sins through Jesus, we became a child of God. Then our priorities changed. We became born again — the old self died and we no longer lived for ourselves. We had eyes to see the kingdom of God (John 3:3) our priority became pleasing God and being used of him for his purposes and for his glory.
We entered into a new life of purpose, peace and joy, in spite of our circumstances. In fact, the circumstances and consequences of our old self did not suddenly disappear. It remained, but as a believer indwelt by the spirit of God, we became a temple of the Holy Spirit of God, who thankfully has the power in us to overcome the trials, temptations and tribulations of this life.
There is no greater joy than knowing the lover of your soul, who you are, why you are here, what your purpose is, and where you are going.
The God of the universe “who made all things visible and invisible” deserves all honor and praise. Is He still your first priority in all things?
Beginning June 6, Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., in church or online at gracemoscow.org, with our new dynamite interim pastor, Russ Rathier. Need prayer? Call us at 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
