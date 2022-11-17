Pastor Russ Rathier spoke this Sunday about the testing of our faith from James 2-4.
“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything,”
Rathier explained how as Christians it is not if we face trials, but when. How are we to react to those trials? With patient endurance, we are to count it all joy. Have a joyful attitude when you are facing trials and maintain an understanding mind.
That means learning to see things as God sees them. We see the incomplete product. It’s messy, broken and ugly. God sees his finished work, and it is beautiful. God is always working to bring us from broken to beautiful. One way he does this is by using our trials to mature and complete us. He teaches us to go from trial to triumph by having total surrender, a believing heart, wisdom and understanding, as well as true humility.
Rathier encouraged us with to let go of the world’ view and adopt a biblical view, knowing that the things of this world are temporal and distract us from Gods purpose for our lives. God wants to shape us into mature and complete Christians, lacking nothing. So, when the trials come, know he is doing just that.
Join us for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday night Bible study 6:30 p.m., Wednesday prayer meeting 6:30 p.m., and Thursday morning women’s Bible study 10:30 a.m. You can also watch full sermons at gracemoscow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.