Pastor Russ Rathier this week preached from Hebrews 11:23-40. This passage focuses on the faith of several Old Testament figures. Moses’ parents had faith to defy the Pharaoh’s edict against allowing Jewish baby boys to live. They hid Moses for three months. When Moses was grown, he chose to have faith in God and be counted among the Israelites instead of remaining a part of Pharaoh’s house hold.
By faith, he was able to trust God to protect him and the Israelites as they left
Egypt and were pursued by the Egyptian army. By faith, they escaped through the Red Sea on dry ground, while the Egyptian army was drowned.
As Rathier explained, everyone has faith in something, even if it isn’t God. Faith is what you believe in. Because Moses, Joshua, Rahab and many other famous folks of the Old Testament had faith in God, they were able to witness God’s power in amazing ways.
God gave them the courage and strength to overcome severe circumstances and persevere through difficult trials.
The pastor encouraged us to be overcomers in our own lives, trusting in God to help us through difficult times. We don’t give up but should continue to follow Christ wherever he leads us or through whatever he commands us to do.
As listed in Revelation 2 and 3, there are many promised rewards for the faithful believer when we finally meet Jesus after we die.
— Christopher Mann
