Words have power. Power to direct, power to destroy and power to edify. Pastor Russ Rathier continued in the book of James, focusing on the power of the tongue James 3:1-12.
We, as followers of Christ, must be careful not to just react, but to stop, pray and then respond. The words we choose can direct a conversation, direct a decision, and even direct our lives and the lives of people around us. We must choose words carefully because they can either tear down or build up.
First, we must choose what we fill our hearts with. Because as it says in Luke 6:45, what we speak comes from the overflow of our hearts. If we fill our hearts with God’s love, we will speak in his love. If we fill our hearts with the world’s ways, we will speak like the world.
Does what you say direct people to God or away from him? Are you speaking life into someone or destruction? Do your words reflect the will of God or reject it? Are you blessing and cursing from that same mouth? It’s time to do a heart check. Fill your heart with his word, put a bridle on that tongue, and pray as David did in Psalms 19:16, “May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.”
Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. A Bible study is held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., with a prayer gathering on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study is on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
