Words have power. Power to direct, power to destroy and power to edify. Pastor Russ Rathier continued in the book of James, focusing on the power of the tongue James 3:1-12.

We, as followers of Christ, must be careful not to just react, but to stop, pray and then respond. The words we choose can direct a conversation, direct a decision, and even direct our lives and the lives of people around us. We must choose words carefully because they can either tear down or build up.

