We all know the story of Jonah, the prophet who was swallowed by a whale and lived to tell about it. Our guest speaker this week, Peter Brown, came to tell us this story isn’t just about a big fish, it’s about God’s immense mercy.
As Brown read through the book of Jonah, he pointed out that the place where God told Jonah to go was Nineveh. This city was huge. It took three days just to walk through it. All of it was evil, dangerous. Aside from that, Jonah knew all these people as enemies of his people and his God. Yet, God wanted him to go there to warn them to change their ways or suffer God’s impending wrath? To paraphrase Jonah, “No way, I won’t go. They deserve to be eradicated.”
Have you ever thought that about somebody? That they don’t deserve God’s mercy? Who really wants to see their enemy saved? God does. It might have taken a big storm and a big fish to get Jonah to Nineveh, but once he got there and warned them, everyone — including the king — repented of their ways and begged God to forgive them. The entire city of Nineveh was saved. Jonah was angered by this, but for us, we can look at our city, our nation, our world and know that no matter how far they are from God, with his great mercy and compassion, his love and his grace, there is still hope.
A special thanks to all who gathered at the Stowe Library gazebo on our National Day of Prayer. Continue to pray for this nation and hope to see all of you there next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.