We all know the story of Jonah, the prophet who was swallowed by a whale and lived to tell about it. Our guest speaker this week, Peter Brown, came to tell us this story isn’t just about a big fish, it’s about God’s immense mercy.

As Brown read through the book of Jonah, he pointed out that the place where God told Jonah to go was Nineveh. This city was huge. It took three days just to walk through it. All of it was evil, dangerous. Aside from that, Jonah knew all these people as enemies of his people and his God. Yet, God wanted him to go there to warn them to change their ways or suffer God’s impending wrath? To paraphrase Jonah, “No way, I won’t go. They deserve to be eradicated.”

