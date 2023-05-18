Pastor Russ Rathier has been leading us on a journey through the Book of James for several weeks. James is a very practical book, covering various topics such as facing trials and temptations, being doers of the word, taming the tongue and seeking Godly wisdom.
This week Rathier focused on a single verse, James 5:12: “Above all, my brothers and sisters, do not swear — not by heaven or by Earth or by anything else. All you need to say is a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’” It may seem strange that among all the topics James covered in his letter that this one he places above all.
“Why?” Rathier asked. “Because it’s about integrity.” He defined integrity simply as doing what’s right even when no-one is looking. We must be people of our word. We are called to be God’s children, to be people above reproach, to bring God glory. We need to be that person that people can trust. We need to be people that both speak and live the truth. We represent Jesus in this dark and hurting world.
God is using us to help those who have fallen. How can someone come to you for help if you can’t be trusted? How can someone trust you if you do not keep your word? God is trusting you to do his work, but can people trust you to do what’s right, even when no one is looking? Without integrity the light of Christ in you is dulled. This is the question Rathier left us asking ourselves. “If you were accused of being a follower of Christ, would they have enough evidence to convict you?” A question worthy of our consideration.
