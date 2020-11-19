“Be joyful always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
— 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
If ever there was a need for this scripture, it is now. It’s been a difficult year. But the word of God tells us we are to give thanks in all circumstances. It does not say give thanks for all circumstances, but to thank God even while we are in them. For we know he is faithful to help, comfort, and protect us ... and he is closer than our breath.
God has made us, knows us thoroughly and has given us the prescription for a life of joy and peace regardless of what we are experiencing. Another scripture puts it this way, “As a man thinks, so is he.”
Science has shown how we think determines our overall health, happiness and disposition. Dwelling on all that is wrong is harmful to us in every way. God wants us to tell him about all we are feeling and thinking. He says, (pray) talk to me continually, and thank me, for I understand you, I love you, and I want to give you my peace and my comfort as you release your anxieties and give them all to me.
Thankfulness is actually therapeutic — thanking God for the beauty of his creation, the sunshine, the stars, the moon, the love of family and close friends, a home, food, a cozy fire, a hot bath ... little things and big things. It is possible to be joyful even now; counting all our blessings is always a good place to start.
We worship Sundays at 11 a.m. Masks requirements and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.