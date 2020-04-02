Waiting: Isaiah 40:31 — “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength.”
Waiting is not always our best virtue, or at least not mine. Have you ever said something like: Lord, aren’t you listening? I need some relief; I can’t take this anymore. Or, if you really loved me, you would do something about my circumstances.
If you haven’t had any of those emotions yet, just wait. If some of the predictions come true about the virus, we all are going to be experiencing circumstances beyond our control. Waiting or being patient may have been easy for you, but not for a lot of us. It is quite a challenge to put your life on hold when facing such dire challenges about our future.
This passage of scripture assures us that if we wait on the Lord, he will renew our strength. One of the joys of the Christian walk is to come to a point where we realize that the Creator of the cosmos knows exactly what we need and when to renew our strength. God is always on time.
We Christians are not immune to challenges, heartache or pain. Waiting on the Lord means not telling God to catch up with our plans, but that I am going to start following yours.
Waiting does not mean inactivity. Be looking for opportunities to demonstrate your faith. Actions do speak louder than words and others might then be interested in hearing about the benefits of waiting on the Lord.
— Pastor Doug Christy