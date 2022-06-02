As Pastor Russ Rathier continues through Galatians, his message Sunday was taken from 2:15-21 where Paul confronts the false teachings that have crept into the churches.
The new believers were being led to believe by the circumcision group that one must follow the Old Testament rites and laws if one is to be a Christian. Paul did not want the new believers to be in bondage to legalism, but he wanted to make certain they knew that it is by grace through faith alone that people are justified.
It is not by works that we are saved, so no man can boast, but it is through our faith in Jesus who paid the price for all our sins on the cross. If we repent of our sin, then confess and trust Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, we will be saved from our sins. By his grace all our sins are blotted out. We are given a new heart and the Holy Spirit.
The old things are passed away and we become a new creature in Christ. And we, like Paul, can say, “It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. It is by faith alone that we are to live out our lives in the freedom, guidance and power of the Holy Spirit.”
We welcome you to join us at our Sunday service, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays Bible study, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday prayer meeting, 6:30 p.m., and Women’s Bible study, Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
— Sherry Bell
