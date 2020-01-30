“Times of Testing”: The biblical text used is Genesis 22:1-19. Abraham’s immediate obedience is very humbling under such an inconceivable command. What is even more mind-boggling than that is, centuries later, God would give his only begotten son as a sacrifice for our sins.
Times of testing come to all of us. All of us remember those tests at school. They helped our teachers identify areas where we needed improvement — even though they had a pretty good sense of our progress before the test was given. The test was to help “us” see our progress, or lack of it.
God sends or allows us times of testing in our lives to reveal to us what he already knows about us, our true spiritual progress. Our times of testing are meant to help us see ourselves the way God sees us. Times of testing can be very hard, challenging and frustrating, even to those we may think are at the head of the class. Our times of testing are always to help us evaluate our walk with Jesus.
You don’t have to go it alone. We all go through testing. Share your time of testing with your church family. God does not intend for you to go it alone. If you don’t have a church home, come worship with us. We are all alike — sinners saved by his grace.
— Pastor Doug Christy