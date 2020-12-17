A light from on high will dawn upon us … To shine upon and give light to those who sit in darkness. (Luke 1:78)
Most of us know Christmas is the celebration of the incarnation, the day the God of the universe entered the world as a baby, Emmanuel, “God with us.” He came in a supernatural way, a virgin birth.
While Mary was engaged to Joseph she “was found to be with child of the Holy Spirit.” An angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and told him “do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife … what is conceived is from the Holy Spirit,” and “you shall call his name Jesus (Savior) for he will save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21).
This baby Jesus grew into manhood as a carpenter’s son in the backwater village of Nazareth. This Jesus, God in the flesh, became our atonement by willingly going to the cross to pay the penalty for our sins, and that is the good news.
Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m.
— Sherry Bell
