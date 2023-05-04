Who doesn’t have hardships? Every one of us has had and will have hardships in our lives. Pastor Russ Rathier took us James 5:7-11 on Sunday to encourage us to remain patient while enduring those hardships. Why? Because we have a blessed hope.
James mentions three times in these five verses that Jesus is returning. No matter how bad things get, we have that to look forward to and to draw strength from. A time when all wrongs will be made right and there shall be no more pain and suffering. Until then, we must stand firm in faith and wait patiently. Waiting patiently does not mean waiting idly. After the farmer plants his seeds, he must wait patiently. Until those seeds are ready for harvest, he busied himself with all the work that needs to be done before that harvest comes. We too need to busy ourselves serving God and others while we await the Lord’s return.
