Keep the limelight where it belongs. Acts 3:11-16 is dealing with the immediate reaction to the miraculous healing of the lame man. First we see the reaction of the man who was healed, clinging to Peter and John. Second, we see great amazement by the crowd as they ran to Peter and John. And third, the reaction of the disciples as they put the limelight back on Jesus.
Probably, most evangelical preachers of the gospel my age hoped, when we were younger, we might become the next Billy Graham. People would come from all walks of life and fill baseball stadiums to hear me share the Gospel.
Peter’s first sermon 3,000 people became believers. They were witnessing the power of God all around them every day.
I guess what I’m trying to say is, I don’t think it’s just preachers that might get a little big headed. Any of us can start thinking we are awfully important. It’s all too easy to want to be in the limelight. Peter was very quick to remind the people that everything that they just witnessed was accomplished through Jesus and not because of some power they controlled.
Jesus should always be the center of our preaching and teaching. It’s all too easy to allow our biggest sin to get its foot in the door — pride.
— Pastor Doug Christy
