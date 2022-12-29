What about Joseph? This Christmas Morning Pastor Russ Rathier talked about the most-overlooked character in the nativity story. Joseph! How much do we really know about him? We all know Joseph was not Jesus’ real father. God was.

But what made God choose him to be like a father to Jesus? Pastor Rathier took us to Matthew 1 for some answers. You see, how we respond in a crisis shows our true character. In verses 18–24 we see the compassionate, morally sound and obedient character of Joseph. Here is a young man, betrothed to a young woman who tells him she is with child, but not his.

