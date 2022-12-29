What about Joseph? This Christmas Morning Pastor Russ Rathier talked about the most-overlooked character in the nativity story. Joseph! How much do we really know about him? We all know Joseph was not Jesus’ real father. God was.
But what made God choose him to be like a father to Jesus? Pastor Rathier took us to Matthew 1 for some answers. You see, how we respond in a crisis shows our true character. In verses 18–24 we see the compassionate, morally sound and obedient character of Joseph. Here is a young man, betrothed to a young woman who tells him she is with child, but not his.
How would you react? Joseph had the legal right to not only expose her but to have her condemned to death. However, he had compassion and decided to separate from her quietly. While Joseph had his perception of the situation, God had an altogether different plan. When the angel told Joseph he was to wed Mary and name the child Jesus, Joseph didn’t argue.
He was obedient and did as God said. So that she would remain pure, he and his bride would not even have a honeymoon until after she gave birth. This was the kind of character God looked for in a man who would be like a father to his son — compassionate, morally sound and obedient. We all need to be a bit more like Joseph.
