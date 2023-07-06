Are we obedient to Christ because we must be, need to be or want to be? That’s the question Pastor Russ Rathier presented to us this morning as he continued to teach from the book of John. Today he took us to 1John 2:1-6 to give us a better understanding of knowing Jesus: “We know that we have come to know him if we keep his commands.”
Why? Because to obey him we must trust him. To trust him we must know him. With our hearts. Do you trust him with your children and family? Your job and finances? Your life and future? The more you get to know him the more you will trust that his commands are good and true and right and that obeying them puts you in a position of being blessed.
