Hebrews 3:1-6: In this portion of Scripture, the Hebrew believers were called holy brothers who share in the heavenly calling. Why are they called holy? Are all believers holy? What does it mean to share in the heavenly calling? Does every believer have a heavenly calling?
Holy means to be set apart unto God. “He makes us holy by imparting himself, the Holy One, into our being, that our whole being may be permeated and saturated with His holy nature.”
The heavenly calling is faithfully sharing in the work of Christ for which we are uniquely gifted. Does every believer have a heavenly calling and gifting? Yes, every believer has a heavenly calling and the gift or gifts needed for that calling. It is not limited to pastors and priests.
We must ask ourselves a few questions: Is Jesus really Lord of my life? Is the world pulling and consuming all my energy, thoughts and time? Am I willing? Are you ready to ask him today where and how you may share in the heavenly calling?
What a gift he is offering by entrusting us with the everlasting joy, privilege and honor of serving him. And when we do, as Eric Liddell said, we feel his pleasure.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Join us in person or online at gracemoscow.org, with interim pastor Russ Rathier.
— Sherry Bell
