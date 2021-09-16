“A Trustworthy Promise”: Hebrews 6:13-19.
Remember the story in Genesis about Abraham? God promised Abraham a son and promised to bless him with innumerable descendants.
“I will surely bless you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and as the sand on the seashore. Your descendants will take possession of the cities of their enemies, and through your offspring all nations on earth will be blessed, because you have obeyed me.” (Genesis 22:16-17)
When God made that promise, Abraham was old and so was his wife, but they trusted God and waited and waited. Finally, Abraham had his son. Then, God asked another thing of Abraham. Even though Abraham did not understand, he trusted God once again and was willing to give his beloved son back to God. But God kept his promise to Abraham through his son.
Today we can take hold of the unchanging nature of God. He cannot lie. In this hope we are encouraged that his promises to us are true.
“We are heirs of the promise and partakers in the unchangeableness of his purpose. We take refuge in the promised blessings and have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.”
God keeps his word and blesses those who, like Abraham, are patient, obedient and believe what he says he will do, for it is impossible for God to lie. His promises are yes and amen.
Join us for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Bible study is Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the church.
— Sherry Bell
