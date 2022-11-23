On Sunday Pastor Russ Rathier continued through the book of James, 1:12-16, to show us how we should handle temptation. Let’s face it, we all get tempted. Temptation is real and as Rathier pointed out, temptation does not come from God. God never pushes us to yield to or commit sins.
So, what does? Sin comes from within. What is your heart’s desire? When we desire the things of this world and are deceived by them it gives way to lust. Lust brings about disobedience and results in moral, emotional, physical and spiritual death. That is what the person seeking worldly crowns — fame and fortune — will receive.
The pastor reassured us that those who do not stray from God’s word but remain ready and focused shall receive the crown of life. Jesus himself will be placing it on your head. Think about that the next time you are tempted. Nothing this world has to offer can surpass the worth of knowing and being known by Jesus.
James 1:12-16: “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.
“When tempted, no one should say, ‘God is tempting me.’ For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone; but each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.
“Don’t be deceived, my dear brothers and sisters.”
