On Sunday Pastor Russ Rathier continued through the book of James, 1:12-16, to show us how we should handle temptation. Let’s face it, we all get tempted. Temptation is real and as Rathier pointed out, temptation does not come from God. God never pushes us to yield to or commit sins.

So, what does? Sin comes from within. What is your heart’s desire? When we desire the things of this world and are deceived by them it gives way to lust. Lust brings about disobedience and results in moral, emotional, physical and spiritual death. That is what the person seeking worldly crowns — fame and fortune — will receive.

