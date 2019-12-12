In Matthew 2:5-16, the Bible introduces a large group of wise men traveling from the Medo-Persian Empire to Jerusalem. These men were honorable, God-fearing, priestly and schooled in the prophecy of Daniel. Daniel was among the Jews who had been taken captive to Babylon and had prophesied of the coming of the Messiah, King of the Jews.
Daniel was chief of the Magi in his time. Many Jews remained in Babylon and intermarried; some of the Magi of the time of Jesus were of Jewish blood.
These Magi were king makers and had come to find this King of Kings and worship Him. They crossed a desert, followed an unusual shining star, offered gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, and worshipped him.
God had led these men and then warned them not to return to tell Herod where Jesus was. God also warned Joseph in a dream to take Mary and Jesus to Egypt. Herod was terrified that he would be replaced and had all the babies in Bethlehem killed.
From the very beginning, the enemy was doing everything he could to stop the birth of Jesus, because he knew Jesus was the Messiah. Jesus was God in the flesh coming as a baby to save mankind from sin. The wise men opened their hearts, sought him, found him, and rejoiced with exceeding great joy. Wise men today do the same.
— Sherry Bell