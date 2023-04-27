Today, a familiar friend, Pastor Lincoln Sprague, from Church of the Valley in Waitsfield, brightened up our rainy morning with a visit as guest speaker. After introducing himself, he made the point that when we introduce ourselves, it is often with an affiliation: spouse of someone, parent of someone, co-worker or friend of someone.
However, in Romans, Paul, who could be known by many things, identified himself as “slave of Christ.” That’s his affiliation. That is who he identifies himself with and that is how he wants to be known. Paul, a slave of Christ. Why? His introduction is used as an introduction to Christ. Right off the bat, Paul is bringing you the Gospel. For those who don’t know Christ, it is an opportunity to get to know him. For those who do know Christ, it is an opportunity to bond with other believers.
