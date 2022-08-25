As Pastor Russ Rathier continues our journey through Galatians we come to 5:19, the disturbing and painful description of the sinful nature of man. We would all prefer it was not in Scripture, but here it is.
“The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality and debauchery (sex outside of marriage); idolatry and witchcraft (only God is to be worshipped); hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions (how we treat others); and envy, drunkenness, orgies (social sins); and the like.”
So, how do we overcome the world, the flesh and the devil?
The good news is as a believer we are a new creation in Christ and have the Holy Spirit, the power of Almighty God, who is our helper. Paul encourages us to, “walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh. They are in conflict with each other, so that you are not to do whatever you want. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law.”
We are indeed in a battle, and our enemy, Satan, although defeated, “prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” But God is Almighty God and has given us everything we need to be victorious: The power and guidance of the Holy Spirit, the word of God, Jesus, the family of God who support and pray for us, and his many great and precious promises. He is faithful to be with us every step of the way.
Join us for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meeting, 6:30 p.m., new Bible study series, “Dust to Glory,” beginning Tuesdays, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.