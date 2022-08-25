As Pastor Russ Rathier continues our journey through Galatians we come to 5:19, the disturbing and painful description of the sinful nature of man. We would all prefer it was not in Scripture, but here it is.

“The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality and debauchery (sex outside of marriage); idolatry and witchcraft (only God is to be worshipped); hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions (how we treat others); and envy, drunkenness, orgies (social sins); and the like.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.