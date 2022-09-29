Pastor Russ Rathier’s message this Sunday was taken from Galatians 6:7-10 where Paul instructs and encourages new converts of the church in Galatia on the principles of sowing and reaping. The principles and truths still apply to the church today: We reap what we sow.
The church, the family of God, then and now, are believers unified in God’s love, for he is love and indwells each of his children. Even so, the church is always in need of instruction and encouragement. Our present culture is not too different from that of the time of Paul.
It celebrates and encourages self-centeredness and self-indulgence. But the principle Paul refers to is whatever we plant we will also reap. If we plant pumpkin seeds, we get pumpkins. If we plant seeds pleasing to the flesh, selfishness and self-centeredness, we will surely reap a crop of sorrow and misery.
But if we plant seeds pleasing to the spirit — giving generously to the needs of others, loving and serving others — sowing seeds of the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, we will at the proper time reap joy and everlasting life.
The church is encouraged to remain faithful and not grow weary of doing good, even when unacknowledged or unappreciated. For it is our pleasure and great honor to plant seeds pleasing to the spirit because we love the one who first loved us and gave himself for us, and we love one another in the family of God, and all those he puts along our path and in our lives.
