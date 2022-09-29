Pastor Russ Rathier’s message this Sunday was taken from Galatians 6:7-10 where Paul instructs and encourages new converts of the church in Galatia on the principles of sowing and reaping. The principles and truths still apply to the church today: We reap what we sow.

The church, the family of God, then and now, are believers unified in God’s love, for he is love and indwells each of his children. Even so, the church is always in need of instruction and encouragement. Our present culture is not too different from that of the time of Paul.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.