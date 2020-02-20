Who do you say that I am? In Mark 8:29, Jesus asked his disciples two questions. Who do men say that I am and who do you say that I am? Jesus was quite the talk of the town. There is no greater question that needs to be answered than, who do you say that I am?
Down through the years, I have seen people come to church for many reasons. Unfortunately some come for, “what’s in it for me” rather than denying self and taking up his cross and following Jesus.
Peter responded to the question, you are the Christ. One has to be willing to make Jesus Lord of their life in order for him to become savior of their life. In this passage of Scripture, Jesus is not beating around the bush.
Mark 8:38 says, “For whoever is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, of him the son of man also will be ashamed when he comes in the glory of his father with the holy angels.”
When it comes to sharing the gospel silence is not golden. Share the gospel in love and let the chips fall where they may. If you can’t share it in love, keep your mouth shut. Worship is at 10:30 a.m.
— Pastor Doug Christy