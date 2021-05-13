With so much acceptance of today’s “me” culture, is it any wonder we see an ever-increasing rate of anxiety, unhappiness and despondency? Even the rich, beautiful and famous are not exempt. If we have it all, why are we then still miserable?
Because we were made in the image of God, who is love, we are wired to love God and others. We were not made to focus on ourselves and make of ourselves an idol. Self-centeredness can never bring joy or satisfaction to the soul.
We were created with a spirit capable of communing with God, receiving his love, and loving him back. We were made to be a conduit of love to others, and reflect his glory to the world.
“He has planted eternity (a sense of divine purpose) in the human heart (a mysterious longing which nothing under the sun can satisfy, except God.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11)
Without God we are prone to try to fill that longing and emptiness with drugs or every material thing we see. All along it is only God who satisfies the hungry heart.
God has provided everything we need to live a good and rewarding life. He has given us the greatest book ever known to man, the Bible, the word of God. In it he reveals himself to us: his attributes, his everlasting love, patience, majesty, holiness, mercy, grace, justice, loving kindness and enduring faithfulness to those who put their trust in him. Knowing him, communing with him, trusting him, loving him and loving and helping those he puts in our lives and along our paths.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed. Join us in person or online at gracemoscow.org, Russ Rathier, interim pastor. Need prayer? Call us at (214) 616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.